Sunday, February 09, 2020
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Under-19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Score Updates: BAN opt to field

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kartik Tyagi will look to test Bangladesh with raw pace whereas Ravi Bishnoi will try to spin a web around the neighbours.

February 9, 2020
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and elected to field first. Defending champions India will be eyeing their fifth U19 World Cup win as they take on Bangladesh, who are playing their first final. India beat Pakistan comprehensively by 10 wickets in the semi-final to reach the final whereas Bangladesh outclassed New Zealand by six wickets.

India’s top order has been in good form. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 105 in the semi-final whereas Divyansh Saxena contributed with an unbeaten half-century. The team has been unbeaten in the tournament so far. Sushant Mishra and Kartik Tyagi will look to test Bangladesh with raw pace whereas Ravi Bishnoi will try to spin a web around the subcontinent batsmen.

Bangladesh’s top order has been in top form as well. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century against New Zealand in the semi-final. In the bowling department, the spinner has been impressive with 11 wickets from 5 matches in the tournament so far.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Updates:

    13:19 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    Captain speak

    Akbar Ali: We are going to bowl first. There was rain last night, we are playing three seamers and we believe there is something in this wicket, hope we can exploit the conditions. We have made one change. 

    Priyam Garg: Yeah, I am confident. We have good middle-order batsmen and are confident too. No changes.

    13:12 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    Senior team wishes luck
    13:11 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    Playing XI

    India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

    Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Avishek Das, Akbar Ali (w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

    13:05 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    India to bat first

    Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in red-hot form in this tournament so far with 312 runs from five games. Will he shine in the big final? 

    13:02 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    Toss update

    Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali wins the toss and elects to field first. 

    12:42 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    Will India win it for the fifth time?
    12:42 (IST)09 Feb 2020
    Weather update

    Hello and welcome to India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 live blog. The weather in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom looks clear. Stay tuned for more updates. 

    SQUADS:

    India U19: Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Priyam Garg (c), Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer.

    Bangladesh U19: Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy (vc), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Meherob Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin

