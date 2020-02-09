India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Under-19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Score Updates: BAN opt to field

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup Final 2020: India are unbeaten so far. India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup Final 2020: India are unbeaten so far.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and elected to field first. Defending champions India will be eyeing their fifth U19 World Cup win as they take on Bangladesh, who are playing their first final. India beat Pakistan comprehensively by 10 wickets in the semi-final to reach the final whereas Bangladesh outclassed New Zealand by six wickets.

India’s top order has been in good form. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 105 in the semi-final whereas Divyansh Saxena contributed with an unbeaten half-century. The team has been unbeaten in the tournament so far. Sushant Mishra and Kartik Tyagi will look to test Bangladesh with raw pace whereas Ravi Bishnoi will try to spin a web around the subcontinent batsmen.

Bangladesh’s top order has been in top form as well. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century against New Zealand in the semi-final. In the bowling department, the spinner has been impressive with 11 wickets from 5 matches in the tournament so far.