India U19 post 428/4 against Sri Lanka in Youth Test

Top-order batsmen Atharwa Taide and Pavan Shah hit big hundreds as India U-19 team amassed 428 for four against Sri Lanka U-19 on the opening day of the four-day second Youth Test in Hambantota.

Opener Taide, who had slammed 113 in the first Youth Test last week, blazed his way to 177 off 172 balls.

His knock was studded with 20 hits to the fence and three sixes, demoralising the Sri Lankan bowlers after India skipper Anuj Rawat (11) won the toss and elected to bat.

After Rawat was cleaned up by Senarathne in the 12th over, Taide and one-down batsman Shah added 263 runs for the second wicket to take India U-19 past the 300-mark.

After Taide was dismissed by V Viyaskanth (1/80) in the 58th over, next batsman D Padikkal (6) was run out cheaply in the 66th over, as India U-19 slipped to 331 for three.

Debutant Aryan Juyal (41) cracked a 61-ball 41 with the help of six boundaries as he and Shah shared a 76-run partnership at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Juyal was dismissed in the 81st over when Viyaskanth and Fernando combined to run him out.

At the draw of stumps, Shah was batting on 177 and giving him company was Nehal Wadhera (5). Shah hit 19 boundaries in his 227-ball knock.

India U-19 team had won the first Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 by an innings and 21 runs.

Brief Score:

India U-19 1st innings: 428-4 in 90 overs (A Taide 177, P Shah 177; V Viyaskanth 1/80).

