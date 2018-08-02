India U19 lose second Youth ODI against Sri Lanka

Opting to bat, India were bowled out for 193 in 47 overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. In reply, the home team chased the target with 26 balls to spare. (Source: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter) Opting to bat, India were bowled out for 193 in 47 overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. In reply, the home team chased the target with 26 balls to spare. (Source: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

Sri Lanka U-19 rode on Nipun Dananjaya Perera’s unbeaten 92 to beat India by five wickets in the second Youth ODI and draw level the five-match series 1-1 in Colombo on Thursday.

Opting to bat, India were bowled out for 193 in 47 overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. In reply, the home team chased the target with 26 balls to spare.

Opener Pawan Shah top-scored for India U-19 with 49 off 64 balls, hitting six boundaries.

Ayush Badoni contributed 36 off 50 balls, Sameer Choudhary made 32 while Ajay Dev Goud struck 24.

Left-arm spinner Shashika Dulshan was the pick of Sri Lanka bowlers with figures of 3/27 from his 10 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Naveen Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe and Navod Paranavithana.

The Sri Lankans were off to a poor start with the bat, losing Paranavithana cheaply, but Perera along with Pasindu Sooriyabandara (52 off 71 balls) batted well to see their team home.

Perera struck seven boundaries during his 112-ball knock, while Sooriyabandara found the fence five times and faced 71 balls.

