India U19 crush Sri Lanka by innings and 147 runs, claim series 2-0

India U-19 completed their domination of Sri Lanka with another emphatic result — a victory by an innings and 147 runs in the second ‘Youth Test’ in Hambantota on Friday.

Playing in his debut game at this level, left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai shone with four wickets on the final day, as the visitors completed a clean sweep with a 2-0 verdict.

Desai returned impressive figures of 4/40 in 20 overs at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

Beginning the final day on a precarious 47 for three, the Sri Lankans kept losing wickets frequently to be bowled out for 150 in their second innings, with Desai adding to his two wickets in the home team’s first innings.

There were two wickets apiece for Yatin Mangwani and Ayush Badoni, too. While the Lankans conceded a 297-run lead to the Indians after being bowled out for 316 in their first innings, the abject surrender in the second essay made it look worse for the beleaguered hosts.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, who attracted a lot of attention during the short series, picked up the wicket of opener Kamil Mishara with his left-arm pace bowling on the third evening.

This was Tendulkar junior’s debut series at the international arena.

