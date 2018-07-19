With only wicket and a duck, Arjun Tendulkar steals the show from Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 185, 4 wickets

Arjun Tendulkar is presently playing for India U19 against Sri Lanka U19. (Source: Reuters) Arjun Tendulkar is presently playing for India U19 against Sri Lanka U19. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun did not have an ideal start to his career as India U-19 player. The India U-19 cricket team is in Sri Lanka for a Test series. Arjun made his debut on Tuesday and despite him picking up a wicket, the match has not been an ideal one for him as he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

But the Indian team is not all about Arjun. His name in the team might have overshadowed his teammates, who covered up for him with spectacular performances. Ayush Badon and Atharwa Taide slammed centuries to leave Sri Lanka 168 runs behind their mammoth first-innings total of 589 at the end of Day 3.

The Sri Lankans were left with seven wickets to save the game hours after Badoni, batting at number seven, slammed an unbeaten 185 to help India U-19 to a position of strength. Beginning the day on 107, Badoni continued from where he had left last evening and scored at will. He struck 19 boundaries and four sixes during his 205-ball run knock at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground.

He then combined with Atharwa Taide, who made 113 runs in 160 balls, to score close to 600 runs and grab a first-innings lead of 345. Mohit Jangra picked up the three Sri Lankan wickets in their second innings to put the visitors in a strong position.Earlier, four-wicket hauls from Harsh Tyagi and Badoni helped India wrap up Sri Lanka’s first innings for 244.

India are scheduled to play two Youth Test matches and five ODIs. The second Youth Test will begin from July 24 in Hambantota while the ODIs begin from July 30 in Colombo and will be played till August 10.

India U19 Squad: Aryan Juyal, Anuj Rawat(c), Ayush Badoni, Harvik Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Yatin Mangwani, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Pande, Pawan Shah, Yash Rathod, Sameer Choudhary, Atharwa Taide, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera

