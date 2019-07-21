India U-19 thrash England U-19 by five wickets in Tri-nation tournament

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a patient half-century after a superb display by the bowlers as Indian colts made an impressive start to their campaign, notching up a comprehensive five-wicket win over England in the Tri-Nation under-19 tournament on Sunday.

India U-19 side produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss the English side for 204 in 46.3 overs after their skipper George Balderson won the toss and elected to bat at the County Ground here.

Pace-spin duo of Kartik Tyagi (3/35) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/40) were the peak of the bowlers, scalping three wickets each, while SS Mishra (2/39) and V Patil (2/46) accounted for two wickets each.

Jaiswal then scored 78 off 115 balls studded with nine hits to the fence to anchor India U-19 chase.

Divyaansh Saxena (43) and Priyam Garg (38) also came up with useful contribution with the bat as the visitors romped home in 39.2 overs.