‘Spirit of Cricket’: India U-19’s gesture after beating Japan is winning hearts

Defending champions India beat debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. Invited to bat first, Japan were bowled out for just 41 runs as they seemed helpless against a potent Indian attack.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the wrecker-in-chief picking up four wickets. Chasing a paltry target, India needed just 4.5 overs to complete the formalities.

However, after the match, in a rare and heartwarming gesture India u19 skipper Priyam Garg called the Japanese captain and the rest of his side for a photo op. India’s touching gesture was a sign of the wonderful spirit of sportsmanship and it did not go unnoticed, winning hearts online.

In this game, there is a cliched saying called the ‘spirit of cricket’ which goes beyond the on-field rivalries. Winning matches is important but sometimes when hearts are won, it tends to leave a more ever-lasting memory.

There have been some heart-warming moments on the field of cricket which commands a different sort of admiration altogether, even if it did not end in winning causes. There are some moments that stay with you long after the trophy is lifted.

The four-time champions are atop Group A and have virtually guaranteed themselves a place in the last-eight round. India will play New Zealand in their last group match on January 24.

