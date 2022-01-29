India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull, five others recover from Covid

Six Indian under 19 players who missed out on league games of ICC under 19 World Cup due to Covid-19 outbreak have been cleared to participate in the quarter-finals match against Bangladesh. However, one under-19 player who flew to the Caribbean as a backup player has also tested positive and is undergoing an isolation period.

Last week, before the second league game against Ireland, six Indian players, out of the 17-member squad, were ruled out of selection. The six players were Sidharth Yadav, Manav Parakh, Vasu Vats, captain Yash Dhull, SK Rasheed and Aaradhya Yadav missed out on two league games. Among the infected, it was reported that Dhull had the worst symptoms. The Indian board had sent five players as a backup for players who missed out due to the Covid-19 break in the Indian dressing room. These players were Uday Saharan, Abishek Porel, Rishith Reddy, Ansh Gosai and Pushpendra Singh Rathore.

It is learnt that one player tested positive while others will be available for selection. “All six players who had missed out will be available for selection.

They even did practice in the West Indies. However, one player who tested after reaching the West Indies has been isolated,” a BCCI official said. It was reported that the players caught the virus from a support staff member. After winning the Under-19 Asia Cup in the UAE, the Indian team had travelled to the Caribbean via Amsterdam.

A support staff member, who is fine now, had tested and caught the infection in transit and it was believed the players contracted the virus from him. The entire squad had sequestered for five-day hard quarantine in Guyana. They had three RT-PCR tests taken in that period but the reports took as long as 48 hours and the third test report was only made available on the seventh day.

The BCCI has been in constant touch with management and the coaching staff.