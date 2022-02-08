India U-19 cricketers: Non-Playing XI of those who could not make to Team India

The Indian Express tried to speak to India U-19 World uppers who had gone on to play fewer than 20 senior domestic games. Here is a playing XI of them who couldn’t make it to the next level.

Nikhil Rathod (2004)

19 games for Saurashtra from 2003-04 to 2009-10

Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai

“Sharing a room with Shikhar Dhawan or Robbie (Uthappa)… U-19 is a sweet memory, it’s like school or college. Real life starts later.”

Sufiyan Shaikh (2010)

9 games for Mumbai since 2014-15

Sports officer, Tata Sports Club, Mumbai

“When you come to domestic cricket, be ready to learn because Ranji Trophy will keep challenging you, session by session. Be ready to wait for your turn.”

Praful Waghela (2004)

14 games for Mumbai from 2004-05 to 2016-17

Finance officer, Tata Power, Mumbai

“Life, like cricket, will see ups and downs. It will also give a chance to bounce back. It’s important to accept the situation rather than thinking about future and past.”

Ravikant Singh (2012)

2 games for Bengal since 2012-13

Plays for Bhawanipore Club, CAB 1st division league, Kolkata

“Once you have played an U-19 World Cup, you should be given a chance at first-class level the very next season. I suffered from that lack of continuity.”

Sandipan Das (2012)

15 games for Bengal since 2012-13

Recently moved to Bhawanipore Club from Town Club in Kolkata

“U-19 is age-group cricket. Senior level is a big jump and it’s not easy. Some players adapt quickly, a vast majority require a little more time.”

Rajashekar Shanbal (1998)

7 games for Karnataka and Tripura from 2001-02 to 2004-05

Is currently the Karnataka U-16 coach

“I was playing a college game when I got a call that I was picked for the U-19 World Cup. A friend’s father used his influence to get me a passport in a few hours. The same night, I boarded the flight.”

Zahid Ali (2010)

Four games for Uttar Pradesh in 2010-11 and 2011-12

Works as office superintendent, North Central Railways, Prayagraj

“I still play for my railways zone. I’m a middle-order batsman but was made to open the innings (in his only Ranji game). I was dropped thereafter.”

Arvind Solanki (1998)

Two games for Uttar Pradesh from 1999-2000 to 2001-02

Coaches kids in Kanpur

“For five-six years after U-19, I was in the UP squad but didn’t get games due to some politics. I quit cricket and in 2004, did my level A coaching from the BCCI.”

Ajitesh Argal (2008)

19 games for Baroda since 2008-09

Income-tax officer, Ahmedabad

“Even in U-19, we knew that Virat was meant for the big stage. But not everyone is meant to be so. I still take care of my fitness and am trying to make my comeback for Baroda.”

Khanin Saikia (2002)

Two games for Assam in 2002-03

Financial advisor, Invercargill

“Assam had a professional from Delhi as left-arm spinner then and I wasn’t getting any games. I got a scholarship and moved to New Zealand in 2012. I still play club cricket.”

Sukhvinder Tinku (1988)

One game for Punjab in 1988-89

Runs a cricket academy in Mohali

“Had I played for India, I would have been only one international cricketer. But this role of coach has allowed me to give many international and national-level players to the game.”