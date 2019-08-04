Yashasvi Jaiswal scores big again as India U-19 beat England U-19 by 1 wicket

Toggle Menu
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the India U19 top scorer again, with 78 from 82 deliveries, as his side reached 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs.

India U-19 team beat England U-19 by one wicket in a Tri-Series Youth ODI match here on Saturday.

Put into bat, England U-19 were all out for 204 in 49.5 overs with George Hill top-scoring with a 46 from 62 deliveries. Pacer Purnank Tyagi (5/33) produced a fine five wicket haul for India U-19 team.

The India U-19 team chased down the target with 13.3 overs to spare with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with a 78 from 82 deliveries as his side reached 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs.

Hamidullah Qadri took 5 wickets for 61 runs for England U-19 team.

Brief Scores

England U-19: 204 all out in 49.5 overs (George Hill 46; Purnank Tyagi 5/33) | India: 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 78; Hamidullah Qadri 5/61)

