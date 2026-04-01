India to tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is in July

India will travel to Zimbabwe to play a three-match T20I series in July, later this year. All three matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25 and 26.

The assignment will be preceded by India’s tour to England, where they play three ODIs and five T20Is in July.

“Team India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in July 2026. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The first T20I of the series will be played on July 23, 2026. Indian team had last travelled to Zimbabwe in 2024, where they played 5 T20Is,” a BCCI press release said.