India to tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is in July

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India will travel to Zimbabwe to play a three-match T20I series in July, later this year. All three matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25 and 26.
The assignment will be preceded by India’s tour to England, where they play three ODIs and five T20Is in July.
“Team India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in July 2026. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The first T20I of the series will be played on July 23, 2026. Indian team had last travelled to Zimbabwe in 2024, where they played 5 T20Is,” a BCCI press release said.
🚨 News 🚨
Presenting the schedule for #TeamIndia‘s (Senior Men) Tour of Zimbabwe for a 3️⃣-match T20I series in July 2026! 🗓️
More details 🔽 | #ZIMvINDhttps://t.co/KsJRRqe4l8 pic.twitter.com/Tf21abYmTb
— BCCI (@BCCI) April 1, 2026
The Men in Blue had played Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series after winning the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The series marked the debut of several youngsters, such as Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, and was also the first time that Shubman Gill had led India in international cricket.
The hosts stunned India in the first match, before the visitors bounced back to win the remaining four matches and clinch the series 4-1.
Zimbabwe are scheduled to visit India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027. The matches will be played in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The bilateral tour to India will be their first since 2002, when they played a two-match Test series and a five-match ODI series.
The Chevrons surprised many by putting in a spirited performance at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup where they reached the Super 8 stage of the tournament. The Sikandar Raza-led side defeated Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stages, but could not carry that momentum into the Super 8 stage, where they lost all three of their matches to West Indies, India and South Africa.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.