India to tour South Africa across formats from December

India will arrive in South Africa for a mega all-format series, beginning December 17. There will be three ICC World Test Championships Tests followed by three ODIs from 11 January and five T20Is starting on 19 January.

“It is probably the most congested home summer we have ever had,” said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith. “It is wonderful in these challenging times that there will such high-quality cricket being played on our shores. This includes a full tour by India across all three formats.”

Also on the African shores will be the Netherlands who will be touring the rainbow nation in late November for a three-match ODI series.

“The ODI series against the Netherlands and Bangladesh form part of the Cricket World Cup Super League while the Test Series against India and Bangladesh form part of the World Test Championship which will provide greater context to our home international fixtures.”

India tour of South Africa 2021-22: Complete fixtures

1st Test in Johannesburg – December 17 to 21

2nd Test in Centurion – December 26 to 30

3rd Test in Johannesburg – January 3 to 7

1st ODI in Paarl – January 11

2nd ODI in Cape Town – January 14

3rd ODI in Cape Town – January 16

1st T20I in Cape Town – January 19

2nd T20I in Cape Town – January 21

3rd T20I in Paarl – January 23

4th T20I in Paarl – January 26