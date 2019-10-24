India tour on as Bangladesh players end strike

The Bangladesh cricketers, who were on strike since Monday, called it off after a meeting with top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on Wednesday evening, Espncricinfo reported. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said there was some progress with regard to the demands put forward by the players. “Today’s talks were good,” Shakib said. “But we will be happy and satisfied when everything will be implemented. We call off the strike, and return to playing NCL and national camp from Friday,” Espncricinfo quoted Shakib as saying.

Advertising

Calling off the strike means the team’s tour of India, which begins in November, is on schedule. During the tour starting November 3, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches as part of the World Championship.

One of the major points raised by the players was better remuneration for those competing at the first-class level and also an increase in pay for the national team players. The players had also demanded a return to a franchise-based model in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the resignation of the present committee of the country’s Cricketers Welfare Association.

The players also demanded settlement of dues from the BPL and removal of the restriction on cricketers playing in more than two franchise leagues.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Sourav Ganguly, who took over as BCCI president on Wednesday, was confident that the tour would go ahead as per schedule. “I hope so because two days before, I spoke to the honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh and she has agreed to come and visit for the Test match when India play Bangladesh on November 22,” Ganguly told reporters. “I’m sure when the Prime Minister has given consent, I don’t see the national team not turning up. But at the end of the day it’s their decision, it’s their internal matter where we do not have any say or we should not have any say.”

Indian squad to be named today

PTI adds from Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s workload could be a topic of discussion while Kerala stumper Sanju Samson could be drafted in as Rishabh Pant’s cover when the selection committee sits down in Mumbai on Thursday to pick the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh on Thursday. Kohli has featured in 48 out of the 56 games India have played across formats since October 2018. However, the selection committee will leave it on Kohli to decide whether he needs a break or continue playing. Hard-hitting Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey’s name is likely to come up for discussions as a potential replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya, primarily based on his big-hitting prowess.

Both Samson and Dubey turned in eye catching performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former even hitting a double hundred.

“There is no harm if both Rishabh and Sanju are there in the team. They have played together in IPL also. Rishabh has had limited success in shorter formats but he is a long-term investment and we need to persist with him,” a BCCI official close to the selection committee told PTI. “At the same time, Sanju is a player with game-changing abilities. Keeping World T20 in mind, the team management needs to check other options also as everyone knows that it’s time to look beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”