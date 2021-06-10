India squad for tour of Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead with Bhuvneshwar as his deputy

India players celebrate the fall of a wicket during their third ODI against England. (BCCI)

The BCCI’s senior selection committee on Thursday announced a 20-member limited-overs India squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in the month of July. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo. The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25.

A total of six new players have been added to the squad — Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, and Nitish Rana. A total of five net bowlers have also been added — Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simranjeeet Singh.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

On the other hand, India’s red-ball contingent are currently in England, where they are preparing for the ICC World Test Championship final which will be played against New Zealand from June 18-22 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

After the summit clash, the team will stay back to play five Tests against England.