India Tour of New Zealand, Chetan Sharma Press Conference Live Updates: India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

India tour of New Zealand: The squad for India's limited-over series against New Zealand will be announced today
India Tour of New Zealand, Squad, Captain, Players List: Chetan Sharma, chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, will announce the squads for Team India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand. Team India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively. The three-match ODI series will start from November 25.
Follow all the live updates from Chetan Sharma’s press conference below
India tour of New Zealand squad announcement:
ndian skipper Rohit Sharma with NZ pacer Tim Southee. (PTI/FILE)
India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.
With two wins in three matches, India are second in Group 2 of the Super 12. The men in blue trail one point behind South Africa and are level with Bangladesh, who they face next at the Adelaide Oval. Their final match would be against Zimababwe. Wins in the next two games should help India progress into the semifinals. And with New Zealand sitting on top of Group 1, it looks like the two may meet in the semifinal.
Screengrab: Hotstar
Just like it was last year, India will play New Zealand immediately after the T20 World Cup, this time around tour them for a three T20I and as many ODI series. The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively. The three-match ODI series will start from November 25. Chief Selector Chetan Sharma will reveal the squad today. Stay tuned with us live for all the live updates.