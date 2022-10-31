India Tour of New Zealand, Chetan Sharma Press Conference Live Updates: India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

India tour of New Zealand squad announcement: How do India look in the T20 World Cup?

With two wins in three matches, India are second in Group 2 of the Super 12. The men in blue trail one point behind South Africa and are level with Bangladesh, who they face next at the Adelaide Oval. Their final match would be against Zimababwe. Wins in the next two games should help India progress into the semifinals. And with New Zealand sitting on top of Group 1, it looks like the two may meet in the semifinal.

