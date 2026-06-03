12 matches in 40 days: India set for biggest cricket tour to New Zealand in October

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New Zealand are set to welcome India as part of the largest men’s bilateral cricket series ever held in the country later this year between October and November this year.
As preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup simmers, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side will feature in five ODIs on the tour between November 4 and 15 across four venues. The 40-day tour will kick-start on October 22 shortly after India’s home series against the West Indies with five T20Is. The all-format series will conclude with two Test matches that will be make an integral part of ICC World Test Championship final qualification for both teams.
The tour will also mark the first time since 2019 that India will play Test cricket in New Zealand, while it will be their first white-ball assignment in the country since 2022.
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“The hosts will face India in five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches, with the 12-game itinerary set to become the largest international tour in the history of New Zealand Cricket in terms of the total number of matches,” the ICC said in its statement.
India are set to feature in 17 ODIs before the end of the 2026 calendar year. Their immediate assignment begins in the home series against Afghanistan, starting Saturday with a one-off Test in Mullanpur. It will be followed by three ODIs, set to be played in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai between June 13 and 20. The Men in Blue will then depart on a white-ball tour of Ireland and England, featuring in seven T20Is and three ODIs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.