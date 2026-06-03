12 matches in 40 days: India set for biggest cricket tour to New Zealand in October

India are set to play five ODIs as part of their all-format to New Zealand later this year. (PTI Photo)

New Zealand are set to welcome India as part of the largest men’s bilateral cricket series ever held in the country later this year between October and November this year.

As preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup simmers, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side will feature in five ODIs on the tour between November 4 and 15 across four venues. The 40-day tour will kick-start on October 22 shortly after India’s home series against the West Indies with five T20Is. The all-format series will conclude with two Test matches that will be make an integral part of ICC World Test Championship final qualification for both teams.