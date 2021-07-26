India tour of England 2021: Shaw & Suryakumar named as replacements; Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Gill ruled out

Prithvi Shaw was one of the back-up openers the Indian team management wanted with the Test squad for the England series. (File Photo/BCCI)

The All-India Senior Selection Committee, on Monday, announced Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the Indian team which will begin its five-match Test series against England on August 4.

The trio of all-rounder Washington Sundar, fast bowler Avesh Khan and opening batsman Shubman Gill have all been ruled due to injuries.

“Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour,” the BCCI revealed in a statement released.

“Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England,” it added.

“Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India,” it said.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team.

Bowling coach B. Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have also completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla