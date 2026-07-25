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India didn’t lose to Ireland and England. It lost to its own excuses

Unfit players, a wicket-taker left serving drinks, and a captaincy saga nobody will end: the wash-out in the UK exposed exactly what Indian cricket refuses to fix

All India could manage was a solitary win in 10 games of England-Ireland tour. (AP)All India could manage was a solitary win in 10 games of England-Ireland tour. (AP)
Written by: Sandeep Dwivedi
7 min readJul 25, 2026 08:28 AM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 08:19 AM IST

For a few games during the Ireland-England tour, India had to hide at least four players when fielding – a visibly out-of-shape group, all blessed with exceptional cricketing skills.

Even the fitter ones in the team had low energy levels, and their adaptability to the English pitches was unprofessionally slow. The close to 20-odd days that the Indian team got to seamlessly switch from two months of IPL cricket, mostly played on flat tracks, to the lively English-Irish pitches wasn’t enough.

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Sandeep Dwivedi
Sandeep Dwivedi

Sandeep Dwivedi is the Sports Editor at The Indian Express. He is ... Read More

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