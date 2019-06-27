India dethrone England from the top of ICC ODI rankings

Toggle Menu
India overtook England to become the topmost ODI team in ICC rankings, after their unbeaten start to the 2019 World Cup.

With two straight losses in ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, hosts England have lost their No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings to India. India are unbeaten in five games in the World Cup, dropping a point only against New Zealand after the match was abandoned due to rain.

India have replaced Eoin Morgan’s side on the top with 123 points. India are also the top-ranked Test side and are the fifth best team in T20Is, where Pakistan are the No. 1 side.

India’s match against England on Sunday at Edgbaston in Birmingham will decide who stays top in the ICC rankings. It might even decide the hosts’ fate in the World Cup, depending on the performances of Pakistan and Bangladesh who still have their hopes of making it into the semi-finals alive.

England are followed by New Zealand who have remained on the No. 3 spot. However, they have gained two points following an exceptional World Cup run, where they sit second in the table, just below Australia.

Australia have benefitted from their recent success beating the former No. 1 England by 64 runs on Tuesday at Lord’s, London. They have replaced South Africa on No. 4 after the Proteas crashed out of the World Cup after losing to Pakistan.

Pakistan remain on the sixth spot. The Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side have gained one rating point despite losing three matches in the tournament, but they are on their way up after winning their last two matches in the World Cup, defeating South Africa and New Zealand.

Afghanistan are the bottom-most team, still stuck at tenth with just 60 points.

