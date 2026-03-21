India to play T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28: BCCI

Indian players huddle together at the start of the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Reigning world champions India will play two T20 Internationals in Ireland on June 26 and June 28 respectively, the BCCI said on Saturday about the games that will precede their white-ball assignment in England.

Both match will be held at Belfast, where the Indian team will play for the first time since 2007.

“Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026.

Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India’s return to Belfast for the first time since 2007,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

The BCCI statement comes two days after Ireland’s director of high performance Graham West confirmed the series while announcing Paul Stirling’s decision to step down as their T20I captain.