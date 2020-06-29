After India bans TikTok, R Ashwin takes a dig at David Warner

Ravichandran Ashwin poked fun at David Warner on Monday. (Source: File Photos) Ravichandran Ashwin poked fun at David Warner on Monday. (Source: File Photos)

Ravichandran Ashwin has never shied away from having fun on social media, and he seized an opportunity on Monday after India banned 59 Chinese-owned applications.

David Warner, the hard-hitting Australian opening batsman, has spent most of his lockdown time with his family dancing to various songs on TikTok. Like everyone, Ashwin knew it too.

After the phone applications were banned, the spinner sledged Warner on Twitter, saying, “Appo Anwar?”, which is a dialogue from superstar actor Rajnikant’s 1995 film “Baashha”.

The dialogue roughly translates to: “So, what’s David Warner going to do now?”

Ashwin also uses his social media presence to spread awareness about social issues. On Friday, he sought justice for the bereaved family of Tamil Nadu shopkeeper Jeyaraj and his son Bennix who were allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi.

“Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them,” posted Ashwin on his Twitter handle.

Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them. — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 26, 2020

The banning of Chinese applications, like TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Likee, and WeChat, came in the backdrop of the Galwan valley clash with Chinese troops earlier this month.

Using the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, this marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd