India have ticked a lot of boxes, says Suryakumar ahead of T20WC Super Eights

India's Varun Chakravarthy, center facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his team has ticked almost all the boxes in the group stage, expressing satisfaction with the collective batting effort as it heads into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

India’s top order found it tough against off-spinner Aryan Dutt before Shivam Dube struck a 31-ball 66 to power them to 193 for six.

In reply, India restricted the Netherlands to 176 for seven in 20 overs to seal a 17-run win, their fourth successive victory in the tournament, and finish atop Group A.

“We have ticked a lot of boxes. Even when you win, you learn a lot of things, and we did today,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.