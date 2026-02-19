India have ticked a lot of boxes, says Suryakumar ahead of T20WC Super Eights

India's top order found it tough against off-spinner Aryan Dutt before Shivam Dube struck a 31-ball 66 to power them to 193 for six.

By: PTI
3 min readFeb 19, 2026 12:03 AM IST
India Netherlands T20 World cupIndia's Varun Chakravarthy, center facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Make us preferred source on Google

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his team has ticked almost all the boxes in the group stage, expressing satisfaction with the collective batting effort as it heads into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

India’s top order found it tough against off-spinner Aryan Dutt before Shivam Dube struck a 31-ball 66 to power them to 193 for six.

In reply, India restricted the Netherlands to 176 for seven in 20 overs to seal a 17-run win, their fourth successive victory in the tournament, and finish atop Group A.

“We have ticked a lot of boxes. Even when you win, you learn a lot of things, and we did today,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

“We wanted to bat first, went on to score 190. There was a bit of dew, a little challenging for the bowlers but all in all, very happy.” India were 69 for three in nine overs before Dube counter-attacked in the middle overs.

Suryakumar said such contributions were crucial, especially if the team finds itself in similar situations later in the tournament.

“We might be in a similar situation (losing early wickets), but it is important for the batters to understand what the responsibility is. We have firepower (later).

Story continues below this ad

“Contributions coming from every batter. One or two might have a beautiful day, but we need contributions from each and everyone.” Praising Dube’s knock, he said: “When he (Dube) played at Vizag (against NZ), he had another knock. He wanted to get the Player of the Match award that day too but (for India) to get to 190 (tonight), it was amazing.” India used as many as seven bowlers in the match, something the skipper described as a positive dilemma.

“Sometimes it is a good headache to have. Have a lot of options. On a given day, whatever the wicket demands, they can chip in. Happy with the way things are moving.” Dube said he had to curb his natural attacking instincts to suit the surface.

“It was a little tough, this is the situation I love to bat. I was enjoying, although I was under pressure. It was skidding and keeping low. One of the balls spun as well,” Dube said.

“For me, I knew I could hit, but the situation demanded something different. I try to hit boundaries and enjoy hitting sixes. I know all the bowlers are going to bluff me, and are going to bowl slower balls, so I prepared myself.” Dube added that while he is encouraged to maintain a high strike rate, match awareness remains key.

Story continues below this ad

“As (the) captain and (the) coach have told me, I have to keep (the) strike rate high. But it also depends on the situation. Today, I could not keep the strike rate high (immediately). There was something and I thought this is the time I can go now.” The left-hander also pointed to improvement in his bowling.

“Working hard towards bowling. Results are coming. You are going to get hit sometimes, but you will also pick wickets,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Subodh Agarwal
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
Salim Khan
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News