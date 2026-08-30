India thrash Thailand by 94 runs in Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Indian women have beaten Thai women in their opening encounter of the Asia Cup 2026 by 94 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Nandini Sharma and Deepti Sharma were pick of the bowlers through the middle overs, picking up three wickets and bamboozling the batters, while Sree Charani used her wily finger spin to suffocate Thailand batters.

Earlier, Shafali Verma smashed a belligerent 64 before Thailand’s spinners, led by Suleeporn Laomi’s three-wicket burst, triggered an inexplicable collapse to restrict seven-time champions India to 159/9.

Asked to bat, India raced to 100 in 10 overs, with Shafali smashing her 19th T20I fifty off just 26 balls.

The opener hit eight fours and three sixes in her 36-ball 64 and looked set to propel India to a 200-plus total before the innings unravelled.