India Test squad vs England: Rishabh Pant gets maiden call-up, injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses

Indian selectors announced the team for the first three Test matches against England with Rishabh Pant earning a maiden Test call-up. Among other changes, Karun Nair has also been re-called while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been included owing to an aggravated lower back condition picked up in the third ODI against England on Tuesday at Leeds. His condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made later. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who picked up a thumb injury in the first T20I against Ireland will be available for selection from second Test onwards.

Pant scored a blistering half-century for India ‘A’ against West Indies ‘A’ in the second unofficial Test to take his team over the winning line. Dinesh Karthik would be the first-choice wicket-keeper with Wriddhiman Saha yet to recover from his injury. Karthik last played for India in the longer format against Afghanistan in the one-off Test. He also found a place for himself as a replacement for injured Saha during India’s third Test in South Africa but didn’t get a chance to play.

In the spin department, off-spinner R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are back in the line up while Kuldeep Yadav who has shown terrific form on this UK tour in the limited overs has been included. In the seam bowling department, selectors have gone with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. Ishant had recently played for Sussex in the English County and was also a part of the playing XI that thumped Afghanistan. The right-handed fast bower scalped a couple of wickets in each innings.

Shami was not included in the limited overs squad after failing the Yo-yo test but the fast bowler had now cleared it and is back in the squad.

The selectors have gone for a strong batting line-up with. Ajinkya Rahane who missed out on getting a place in the limited overs formats has been named Kohli’s deputy while Nair is back in the squad. One-day opening batsman Rohit Sharma hasn’t found a place for himself in this line-up. He played for India in Test against South Africa but didn’t leave much impact.

Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

