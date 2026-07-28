India Test squad for Sri Lanka: Jadeja returns, Saransh Jain gets maiden call-up

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have returned to the Test squad for the first time since November 2025 as the national selectors on Monday announced the 15-man squad for the two-match tour to Sri Lanka, starting August 15.

While Bumrah’s availability depends on fitness clearance after picking up an injury during the recent three-match ODI series in England, the 37-year-old Jadeja had been out of action since the IPL 2026 season after picking up a tennis elbow injury. The left-arm spinner’s experience will be vital for Shubman Gill’s side as they aim to revive their ICC World Test Championship final bid after a poor home season last year. India suffered a landmark 0-2 defeat to South Africa, slipping down the WTC standings. In the second Test in Guwahati, India suffered a 408-run defeat, their heaviest Test loss.