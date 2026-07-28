India Test squad for Sri Lanka: Jadeja returns, Saransh Jain gets maiden call-up

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India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have returned to the Test squad for the first time since November 2025 as the national selectors on Monday announced the 15-man squad for the two-match tour to Sri Lanka, starting August 15.
While Bumrah’s availability depends on fitness clearance after picking up an injury during the recent three-match ODI series in England, the 37-year-old Jadeja had been out of action since the IPL 2026 season after picking up a tennis elbow injury. The left-arm spinner’s experience will be vital for Shubman Gill’s side as they aim to revive their ICC World Test Championship final bid after a poor home season last year. India suffered a landmark 0-2 defeat to South Africa, slipping down the WTC standings. In the second Test in Guwahati, India suffered a 408-run defeat, their heaviest Test loss.
India’s last red-ball assignment was against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh last month, played outside the WTC schedule. Gill & Co. registered a comfortable innings and 300-run win within three days, their biggest-ever Test win by an innings.
Placed fifth in the WTC standings, India have only won four of their nine Tests thus far this cycle. Starting the Sri Lanka tour, India are slated to play nine more Tests by March 2027.
India have remained unbeaten in the island nation since 2010. They secured a 3-0 whitewash series win in their last Test tour to Sri Lanka in 2017.
Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain
1st Test: August 15-19, 2026 – Galle International Stadium, Galle
2nd Test: August 23-27, 2026 – SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
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