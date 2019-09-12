India Test Squad for South Africa Series 2019: Shubman Gill included in Test squad, KL Rahul dropped

India Test Squad, Players List for South Africa 2019: The All-India Senior Selection Committee met in New Delhi to pick the 15-member Indian Test Team for Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy.

Shubman Gill earned his maiden Test call-up while KL Rahul was dropped from the squad. Rest of the squad remains the same.

The Committee also picked the Board President’s XI team for a three-day warm-up game to be played in Vizianagaram from September 26th.

India are scheduled to play three Tests against South Africa. The first match will of the series will be played in Vizag, second in Pune and third in Ranchi. The three-match series will begin after the culmination of three-match T20I series.

Visakhapatnam Test: October 2-6, 9:30 AM IST

Pune Test: October 10-14, 9:30 AM IST

Ranchi Test:October 19-23, 9:30 AM IST

India squad for 3 Tests vs SA – Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

