India Test Squad for Bangladesh Series 2019: Shahbaz Nadeem left out, Virat Kohli to lead

India Test Squad, Players List for Bangladesh Series 2019: After completing a whitewash over South Africa in the recently concluded three-match Test series, team India would look to consolidate their pole position when they take on Bangladesh.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will host neighbours Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting from November 14.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was forced out from the final encounter against South Africa due to an injury, has been included in the 15-man squad. Shubhman Gill is another youngster who has been called up for the Indian camp.

Shahbhaz Nadeem, who was picked in place of Kuldeep, for the final Test against South Africa in Ranchi, was left out.

India have gotten off to a terrific start in World Test Championships with five wins out of five games. The World No.1 Test side recently dominated South Africa at home pulling off a historic whitewash to take their points tally to 240, taking a big lead over other countries.

After the Bangladesh tour of India, the Virat Kohli-led side will face a tough challenge as they tour New Zealand next year. India will play a two-Test series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma has been the find of the season in the first home series of ICC Test Championship. The new Test opener negotiated with the South Africa pace attack. The 32-year-old scored three centuries in four innings including a maiden Test double hundred in Ranchi.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Schedule: India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Holkar International Stadium, Indore, November 14-18

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, November 22-26