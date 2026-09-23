End in sight to India’s Test batting lineup transition, says Gambhir

Gambhir said that while choosing horses for courses may be an option in white-ball cricket, it is important to keep the team stable in Tests. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India could be approaching a point where they can have a settled batting lineup across conditions in Test cricket, head coach Gautam Gambhir has said. Gambhir’s tenure has coincided with the end of the careers of several stalwarts in the Indian Test batting lineup and the team has often struggled to put enough runs on the board, a difference that was most visible in matches played at home.

However, Gambhir feels that the performances of the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel is a sign of youngsters settling into the spaces left empty by those who have retired.

“I think we are getting there, that now we are getting into that settled batting lineup,” said Gambhir on JioHotstar ahead of the start of India’s home season, which starts with an ODI series against the West Indies on September 27. India then host Zimbabwe and then a five-match Test series at home against Australia beckons. There is a break in the home season before the Australia series though, in which India play two Test matches in New Zealand.