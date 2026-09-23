End in sight to India’s Test batting lineup transition, says Gambhir

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India could be approaching a point where they can have a settled batting lineup across conditions in Test cricket, head coach Gautam Gambhir has said. Gambhir’s tenure has coincided with the end of the careers of several stalwarts in the Indian Test batting lineup and the team has often struggled to put enough runs on the board, a difference that was most visible in matches played at home.
However, Gambhir feels that the performances of the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel is a sign of youngsters settling into the spaces left empty by those who have retired.
“I think we are getting there, that now we are getting into that settled batting lineup,” said Gambhir on JioHotstar ahead of the start of India’s home season, which starts with an ODI series against the West Indies on September 27. India then host Zimbabwe and then a five-match Test series at home against Australia beckons. There is a break in the home season before the Australia series though, in which India play two Test matches in New Zealand.
Gambhir said that while choosing horses for courses may be an option in white-ball cricket, it is important to keep the team stable in Tests.
“Whether it is at home, whether it is away, we’ve got two openers (Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul) who are pretty much settled. We’ve got obviously Dev (Padikkal) who has done phenomenally well in Sri Lanka, then we’ve got a settled number four and five, and then we’ve got Dhruv getting 100. So more or less we are getting there, because sometimes, I know people will talk about it, but the reality is that when you go through a transition, sometimes in T20 and one-day formats, it’s far easier to have a settled batting lineup.
“But in Test cricket, to identify the right players for different conditions and giving them a longer rope, first and foremost, they need to have the technique to adapt to different conditions. Because you don’t want to keep chopping and changing, looking at New Zealand or looking at Indian conditions. You might make one change here and there, but the more settled your batting lineup in Test cricket is, the better chance you’ve got to succeed.”
Gambhir said that the onus will be on the batters to put enough runs on the board as he feels that India have the firepower with the ball to take 20 wickets. “We are very fortunate that when we go to New Zealand, if all those guys are fit and firing, we can take those 20 wickets. So the responsibility and probably the accountability will be on the batting lineup to put runs on the board. And we are very clear that whether we play in India, whether we play in South Africa, whether we play in New Zealand, anywhere in the world, if we put runs on the board, we’ve got an attack to take 20 wickets anywhere, in any conditions. So I think the onus and the focus and the responsibility will be on the batting lineup to put runs there,” he said.
Watch the three-match ODI Series of the West Indies tour of India, from September 27 to October 3, 2 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.