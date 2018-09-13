Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Asia Cup 2018: India team leaves for Dubai, see pics

Led by Rohit Sharma India will play their first match against Hong Kong on September 18, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 19.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 7:24:23 pm
India will play their first match against Hong Kong on September 18. (Source: Instagram/kedarjadhavofficial)
After ending a disappointing two-month-long tour to England, the Indian cricket team is all set to begin their quest for Asian supremacy in the UAE. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2018 which kickstarts from Saturday, the Indian squad left for UAE in two batches. The first batch left on Thursday which included-  skipper Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed. However, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur are yet to depart for UAE. They were a part of the just-concluded Test series in England and will join the rest of the squad on September 16. Kedhar Jadhav, India’s middle-order-batsman will be making a comeback after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Led by Rohit Sharma India will play their first match against Hong Kong on September 18, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 19.

India squad for Asia Cup 2018:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

