‘No longer about big 3’: Twitter reacts to India’s team effort vs West Indies in 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer looks at Keemo Paul’s bat after the 2nd ODI (AP Photo) Shreyas Iyer looks at Keemo Paul’s bat after the 2nd ODI (AP Photo)

India beat West Indies in the 2nd ODI by 107 runs in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to draw the series level at 1-1. India had set West Indies a massive target of 388 on the back of a 227-run stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

West Indies were dismissed for 280 in 43.3 overs, with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav striking at crucial stages of the chase.

Just like at the Wankhede stadium in the final T20i, India has batted WI out of the game in today’s must-win game. Top three had to fire. Top two did so well that it was no longer about the Big 3 anymore. Iyer and Pant rubber more salt to the wounds. Over to the decider #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 18, 2019

Rohit & Rahul were brilliant. But @MdShami11 ‘s spell was fantastic and so crucial and @imkuldeep18 just setting new benchmarks, second hattrick in odi cricket already in only 54 matches. @ShreyasIyer15 scoring his 6th 50 in just his 9th odi innngs, these are great signs. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/SaqBl0ReZS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 18, 2019

Comprehensive win for Team India. Rahul and Rohit laid the foundation and Shreyas & Rishab finished the innings in style. It was a combined bowling effort to bowl out West Indies for 280. Can’t wait for the decider at Cuttack. #INDvsWI @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 18, 2019

Kuldeep YadaWWW … Such a confidence booster. @imkuldeep18 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) December 18, 2019

Very impressive win by India. Both batting ang bowling had to click to make this possible. Some concerns about the fielding persist despite a few sterling efforts. Series headed for a rousing climax on Sunday — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2019

The third and final match of the series will be played in Cuttack on Sunday.

