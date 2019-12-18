Follow Us:
‘No longer about big 3’: Twitter reacts to India’s team effort vs West Indies in 2nd ODI

India had set West Indies a massive target of 388 on the back of a 227-run stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. West Indies were dismissed for 280, with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav striking at crucial stages.

Published: December 18, 2019
Shreyas Iyer looks at Keemo Paul’s bat after the 2nd ODI (AP Photo)

India beat West Indies in the 2nd ODI by 107 runs in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to draw the series level at 1-1. India had set West Indies a massive target of 388 on the back of a 227-run stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

West Indies were dismissed for 280 in 43.3 overs, with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav striking at crucial stages of the chase.

The third and final match of the series will be played in Cuttack on Sunday.

