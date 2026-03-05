Series against India on black soil helped us, says Finn Allen after NZ enter T20 WC final

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
New Zealand gained invaluable insights from the five-match series against India on black soil surfaces in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, explosive opener Finn Allen confirmed after the dominating win against South Africa.
The Kiwis entered the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Allen lit up the Eden Gardens with a stunning 33-ball 100 not out, toying the South African attack with towering sixes and superb boundaries as New Zealand chased down 170 in just 12.5 overs, sealing a nine-wicket win with 43 balls to spare.
“It was an extremely impressive start from our bowlers — they set the game up for us, for sure,” Allen said in the post-match media interaction. “On a surface like that, if you can take wickets up front and build pressure, it makes life a lot easier for the batters.”
The swashbuckling right-hander underlined the importance of the pre-tournament India series.
“…it just shows the importance of that India series the boys played before the World Cup. Five games on black soil… you can’t replicate that kind of preparation,” he said. “We learnt a lot as a group. As a team, we get up for the fight. In those important games, we’re prepared to scrap and stay in it till the end. The boys with the ball especially did that today and really set the tone.”
The performance at Eden Gardens will have the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders waiting in anticipation as both Allen and Tim Seifert were brought by the franchise in the IPL auction.
“I’m pretty happy to bat on that wicket a bit more often… It’s my first time playing in Kolkata. Having had that last game against India on black soil gave me a proper look at what to expect. That was really helpful coming into this one,” he said.
While New Zealand didn’t get the desired result in the series against India losing 1-4, Allen said that the lessons eventually reaped rewards for them.
“You take your lessons quickly in international cricket. We didn’t get the results in that series, but we took a lot of confidence out of competing in those conditions.”
South Africa posted a fighting total of 170 in front of the Kiwis but were completely blown by the opening partnership between Allen and Seifert.
“He just kept dealing in boundaries… he’s been doing that all tournament. He’s in incredible form. He’s an incredible player and he’s showing the world what he can do. It makes it easier for me. Sometimes I feel like I’ve got the best seat in the house watching him go. It’s good fun batting with Timmy when he’s in that mood,” Allen praised his opening partner.
