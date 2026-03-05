Series against India on black soil helped us, says Finn Allen after NZ enter T20 WC final

New Zealand gained invaluable insights from the five-match series against India on black soil surfaces in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, explosive opener Finn Allen confirmed after the dominating win against South Africa.

The Kiwis entered the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Allen lit up the Eden Gardens with a stunning 33-ball 100 not out, toying the South African attack with towering sixes and superb boundaries as New Zealand chased down 170 in just 12.5 overs, sealing a nine-wicket win with 43 balls to spare.

“It was an extremely impressive start from our bowlers — they set the game up for us, for sure,” Allen said in the post-match media interaction. “On a surface like that, if you can take wickets up front and build pressure, it makes life a lot easier for the batters.”