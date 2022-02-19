India T20I, Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series 2022: Rohit named Test captain, Pujara and Rahane dropped

India T20, Test Squad, Players List for Sri Lanka Series 2022: The Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India squads for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening. Rohit Sharma, who was appointed as India’s white-ball captain a couple of months back, has been named as the full-time captain in the red-ball format as well.

The 34-year-old’s appointment comes after Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from the position following India’s Test series loss to South Africa in January. Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain. However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the Test squad.

“We thought long and hard before arriving at decision. We have spoken to them before and told them that they won’t be part of two tests against Sri Lanka. Doors are totally open to them. It’s just for these two tests,” said Sharma while explaining the decision.

They have served the country for so long. They can come back, why not? It’s like a graph. .. Rahane hit a hundred yesterday. this is a process of managing…Who wouldn’t be happy if they come back?” he added.

As of now, we have told them they won’t be considered for two tests. In between, we shall see how the replacements go. We are nobody to close doors on anyone. This is cricket. Performance matters. Now they will be playing Ranji trophy selectors will be watching. We spoke to them long before itself,” he further added.

On Rohit being appointed the captain, the selector said, “He is the No 1 player of our team and plays all the formats. Time and again we will be speaking to him.”

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c)Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Series Schedule:

T20 series:

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Feb 24 – Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Feb 26 – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Feb 27 – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Test series:

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Mar 4 to Mar 8 – Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mar 12 to Mar 16 – Bengaluru