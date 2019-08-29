India T20I squad for South Africa: Hardik Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar; no MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah

India Squad, Players List for South Africa T20Is: India have announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Advertising

The squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat(Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini#INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2019

Hardik Pandya has returned to the limited-overs squad after having been rested for the ongoing tour of the West Indies. He has been named in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the only one change that the team management have made from the T20I squad they picked for the Caribbean tour.

MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the other big names who are not part of the T20I squad. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were also not part of the T20I squad picked for the West Indies series, continue to be excluded.

India will take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series between September 15 and September 22. The first T20I will be played in Dharamshala on September 15, the second T20I will be played in Mohali on September 18 and the third T20I will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.

The two teams will then take on each other in a three-match Test series through the month of October.