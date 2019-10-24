India T20I Squad for Bangladesh Series 2019: Rohit Sharma to lead; Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey get the nod

India T20I Squad, Players List for Bangladesh Series 2019: Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour.

What is also noteworthy is that Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have been included in the side. In the Vijay Hazrae match between Kerala and Goa earlier this month, Samson had scored his maiden double century in List A cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 212 runs from 129 balls, which including 20 fours and 10 sixes.

Due, on the other hand, had an incredible outing with India A in their limited-overs series against South Africa A.

In the five-match ODI series, the left-handed batsman played a pivotal role in the first game scoring an unbeaten 60-ball 79 to take the total to 327 for 6 in the 47 overs per side game. The 26-year-old followed it up in the third game with a 28-ball 45 and a 17-ball 31 in the losing cause in the fourth game.

After a successful T20 and Test series against South Africa, Team India is all set to host Bangladesh for a three-T20I match and two-Test match series starting on November 3. The national selection committee led by MSK Prasad met in Mumbai on Thursday to pick up India’s squad for the series.

Selector took their time for deciding if Virat Kohli should be rest for the series or not. Virat Kohli has featured in 48 out of the 56 games India have played across formats since October 2018.

However, the selection committee will leave it on Kohli to decide whether he needs a break or continue playing. There is expected to be serious discussions about rookie Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey, who might replace an injured Hardik Pandya for the all-rounder’s slot, primarily based on his big-hitting prowess.

India’s squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Schedule:

T20 series

1st T20I, November 3 (Sunday) at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, New Delhi

2nd T20I, November 7 (Thursday) at Saurashtra Cricket Association ground, Rajkot (Gujarat)

3rd T20I, November 10 (Sunday) at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Test Series

1st Test, November 14-18 (Thursday-Monday) at Holkar Stadium, Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

2nd Test, November 22-26 (Friday-Tuesday) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Bengal)

Bangladesh T20I squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.