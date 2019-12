India T20I, ODI Squad for West Indies Series 2019: Mohammed Shami makes T20I comeback

India T20I, ODI Squad for West Indies Series 2019: India will clash against the West Indies at home in three ODIs and three T20Is in December (Source: AP Photo) India T20I, ODI Squad for West Indies Series 2019: India will clash against the West Indies at home in three ODIs and three T20Is in December (Source: AP Photo)

India T20, ODI Squad, Players List for West Indies Series 2019: The Indian selection committee headed by MSK Prasad have announced the India squads for next month’s T20I and ODI series against the West Indies.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Good to see Bhuvi back! 👍🏼

Jadeja instead of Krunal 👍🏼

Pant and KL Rahul get long rope 👎🏼

Dhawan persisted 🤞🏽#IndvWI pic.twitter.com/swdmaBW6G4 — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) November 21, 2019

The three-match T20I series will begin from December 6, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Series Schedule:

T20Is

1st T20I is on December 6 (Friday) in Mumbai at 7 PM

2nd T20I is on December 8 (Sunday) in Thiruvananthapuram at 7 PM

3rd T20I is on December 11 (Wednesday) in Hyderabad at 7 PM

ODIs

1st ODI is on December 15 (Sunday) in Chennai at 2 PM

2nd ODI is on December 18 (Wednesday) in Visakhapatnam at 2 PM

3rd ODI is on December 22 (Sunday) in Cuttack at 2 PM

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st T20I Preview

Mohammed Shami last played a T20I in July 2017. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, the man in form has been given a chance to stake his claim to the World Cup bus. Krunal Pandya has made way from the squad which was fielded against Bangladesh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd