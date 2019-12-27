India T20I, ODI Squad for Sri Lanka, Australia Series 2020: Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah return; Rohit rested for Lanka series

India T20, ODI Squad, Players List for Sri Lanka, Australia Series 2020: Dhawan is back in India squad. (Source: BCCI) India T20, ODI Squad, Players List for Sri Lanka, Australia Series 2020: Dhawan is back in India squad. (Source: BCCI)

India T20, ODI Squad, Players List for Sri Lanka, Australia Series 2020: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming limited-overs expedition against Sri Lanka and Australia.

India’s leading seamer Jasprit Bumarah, who was out of action for a long time due to an injury returns to the international circuit. Bumrah had been laid low by a stress fracture of the back and recently bowled during India’s net session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma who was superb with the bat, amassing 258 runs in three ODIs has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Mohammed Shami has also been rested from next month’s T20 series against Sri Lanka.

After securing a series win against Windies in the limited-overs format, the Men In Blue will kick-off the proceedings in Guwahati against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting from January 5. The second and the third T20Is will be played on January 7 and 10 respectively.

India will then take on Australia in a three-match ODI series against Australia. The first ODI will be played on January 14 in Mumbai. The remaining two matches will be played on January 17 and 19.

India Squad (T20Is against Sri Lanka): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

India Squad (ODI vs Australia): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s upcoming fixtures:

January 5: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I (Guwahati)

January 7: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I (Indore)

January 9: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I (Pune)

January 14: India vs Australia, 1st ODI (Mumbai)

January 17: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI (Rajkot)

January 19: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI (Bengaluru)

