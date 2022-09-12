scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Live now

India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live: A surprise pick on the cards for Rohit-led IND

India T20 World Cup 2022 Team, Squad, Players List: Follow all the live updates from Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 12, 2022 4:19:23 pm
india t20 world cup teamIndia T20 World Cup 2022 Team, Players: Follow live from Mumbai.

India T20 World Cup 2022 Team, Squad, Captain, Players List, Live Updates: India will gear up for T20 World Cup 2022, by taking on Australia in a three-match T20 series. The BCCI selection committee are meeting today afternoon to select the squad. The three T20Is will begin on September 20. The selectors are set to pick 18 member squad instead of 15.  It is expected that the selectors will announce the Team India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month on Monday along with the squad for the limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa, later this month.

Follow India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live Updates below

Live Blog

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Selection: Follow all the live and latest updates below

15:52 (IST)12 Sep 2022
India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Live: Fitness concerns

All eyes will be on the fitness reports of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel and whether they have regained their full fitness. They both gave a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

15:49 (IST)12 Sep 2022
India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Live: Hello and Welcome

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to begin on October 16. A month before the tournament, Team India will also face Australia in a T20I series and South Africa in a T20I and ODI series. The BCCI selection committee is set to conduct a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to finalize the India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the home series against the Kangaroos and the Proteas. Stay tuned for all the live udpates

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:36:30 pm