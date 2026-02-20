India will not reach T20 World Cup semifinals, says Mohammad Amir

India were dominant in the group stage of the T20 World Cup despite the fact that they suffered batting cillapses in almost every game. India have been known for their high-risk batting approach since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. While it came off more often than not in the matches preceding the 2026 T20 World Cup, it hasn’t quite come together for them in this tournament and former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir sees this as the reason as to why India won’t make it to the semi-final of the tournament.

“South Africa and the West Indies,” said Amir on the Haarna Mana Hai Youtube show when asked who predicted will make it to the semi-finals Group 1 of the Super Eights. When asked why he thinks India won’t make it, Amir said: “If you see their matches, the batting collapsed in all the games, barring the Pakistan contest. The pressure will rise in the Super 8 matches. The way in which South Africa and the West Indies have been playing, they can beat any team,” Amir said.