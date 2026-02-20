India will not reach T20 World Cup semifinals, says Mohammad Amir

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India were dominant in the group stage of the T20 World Cup despite the fact that they suffered batting cillapses in almost every game. India have been known for their high-risk batting approach since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. While it came off more often than not in the matches preceding the 2026 T20 World Cup, it hasn’t quite come together for them in this tournament and former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir sees this as the reason as to why India won’t make it to the semi-final of the tournament.
“South Africa and the West Indies,” said Amir on the Haarna Mana Hai Youtube show when asked who predicted will make it to the semi-finals Group 1 of the Super Eights. When asked why he thinks India won’t make it, Amir said: “If you see their matches, the batting collapsed in all the games, barring the Pakistan contest. The pressure will rise in the Super 8 matches. The way in which South Africa and the West Indies have been playing, they can beat any team,” Amir said.
India are in Group 1 of the Super Eights along with South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Group 2 consists of Pakistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. India are looking to become the first team to succesfully defend their T20 World Cup title and become the most succesfull team in the history of the tournament. They are currently tied with England and the West Indies on two title wins.
India face South Africa in their first match of the Super Eights on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They then face Zimbabwe at the Chepauk Stadium on February 26 and end the Super Eights with a match against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on March 1. India beat the USA, Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands in the Group stage.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.