Team India get into a calm huddle in Chennai, as South Africa drub West Indies at Ahmedabad

Just when Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock were cutting the insipid West Indies attack to ribbons in Ahmedabad, India’s cricketers checked into Chepauk for their upcoming must-win game against Zimbabwe. The result of the match, playing out nearly 2,000 kilometres away, could influence the game in Chennai. If West Indies were to beat South Africa, India’s chances would be bleak and dependent on net run-rate equations; if South Africa hammered West Indies, the hosts’ semifinal prospects after the thrashing at the hands of South Africa, would get a lift. It makes their route to semifinals straightforward – win both, progress.

FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA VS ZIMBABWE T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER 8 MATCH

Whether the Indian team was keeping a tab on the game or not was unsure, or if they were aware of the match-situations, but they seemed relaxed and playful, going through their stretching and warm-up routines without any visible hints of distress. Abhishek Sharma had an extended throwdown session; home boys Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar kept bowling in the practice nets. There were not any of the usual signs and actions, as when one team’s fortunes are intertwined with the other. None of the support staff could be seen ferrying notes or messages to the head coach or the players. There was no extreme fluctuations of mood either.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi power South Africa past West Indies; India semifinal equation simplify

As pastel skies spread over the Chepauk. they wrapped themselves in an unbreakable bubble, immune to the noise around them, or the relentless cheering of the fans to win their attention. Soon after the rampaging Aiden Markram stung Roston Chase for a pair of sixes, the Indian team went into a huddle near the MCC Stands. It seemed a sombre but an intense gathering that lasted around 10 minutes. When they scattered and walked back, they might have been greeted with the pleasing news that South Africa were on the brink of a resounding win and that the West Indies’ humungous net run rate after they hammered Zimbabwe, would take a beating.

ALSO READ | Updated T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 points table after South Africa defeat West Indies

Most importantly, it put India’s destiny in their own hands and threw the net run-rate math out of the window, The equation was simple: beat Zimbabwe and West Indies and progress to the semifinal. Shortly after the team retreated to the dressing room, fireworks lit up the stadium. A sense of calm wrapped the crowd, too. Almost 15 minutes before their toss, South Africa completed the drubbing of the West Indies. India’s cricketers returned to the ground after a kitschy light show that had the crowd dancing. This time, the attention was on fielding.