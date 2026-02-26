What happens to India’s T20 World Cup semifinal chances if West Indies beat South Africa in Ahmedabad?

India face a must-win scenario in their second Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday after losing their opening Super 8 match by 76 runs to South Africa in Ahmedabad. However, before they take the field in the evening, their attention will also be on the West Indies vs South Africa game in Ahmedabad, a result that could significantly influence their qualification chances for the semifinals.

Let’s assume India beat Zimbabwe by 55 runs after posting 200. If West Indies then defeat South Africa by 10 runs, and South Africa go on to beat Zimbabwe by any margin, India would still need roughly a 61-run win against West Indies in their final match to move ahead of them on net run rate, assuming first-innings totals around 200.

LIVE | West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026

In another variation, if South Africa lose heavily – by 50 runs to West Indies – and then edge past Zimbabwe by just one run, India would need about a 53-run victory against West Indies to finish ahead of South Africa on net run rate.

Much of the group’s balance hinges on West Indies’ results. Their earlier 107-run win over Zimbabwe could prove crucial if multiple teams end up tied on points. A victory over South Africa would tighten the table considerably and could set up a three-way contest where net run rate becomes decisive.

Importantly for India, they may still hold a slight advantage because they play the last match of the Super 8, allowing them to know exactly what margin is required to qualify.

Pakistan’s semifinal qualification chances

Pakistan’s path to the semifinals remains complicated and heavily dependent on results elsewhere in the group after New Zealand’s comprehensive 61-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The Salman Ali Agha-led side currently have a net run rate of -0.461 and will need a significant win over Sri Lanka in their final match to stay in contention. On current calculations, Pakistan would need to beat Sri Lanka by around 70 runs to give themselves a realistic chance of moving ahead on net run rate.

However, that alone may not be enough. Pakistan will also be closely watching the clash between England and New Zealand, because an England victory is crucial for their hopes to remain alive. The margin of England’s win could significantly influence the equation.

If England beat New Zealand by 30 runs, the scenario becomes slightly more manageable. In that case, Pakistan would need to defeat Sri Lanka by around 50 runs to edge ahead in the net run-rate calculations and push for qualification.

The equation becomes even more demanding depending on how the Sri Lanka match unfolds. If Sri Lanka bat first and post a big total – say around 200 – Pakistan would need to chase the target in under 15 overs to generate the required jump in net run rate.

A more realistic scenario might involve Sri Lanka scoring around 150. Even then, Pakistan would likely need to complete the chase in under 14 overs to stay ahead in the NRR race. In short, Pakistan not only need a win, but a commanding one, while also hoping results elsewhere fall in their favour. If England’s game against New Zealand is washed out, New Zealand would move through to the semifinals, effectively ending Pakistan’s chances.