India improve their prospects of progress: A look at the points table so far

England

Sitting pretty after four wins out of four. Even if South Africa or Australia tie with them on points, England’s impressive net run rate (+3.183) should see them through.

South Africa

Did themselves a great favour by thrashing Bangladesh. It improved their net run rate to 0.742, much better than third-placed Australia’s. Also, they face England in their last group fixture after the Aussies have completed their pool games, so will know exactly what to do.

Australia

Their best-case scenario will be to beat both Bangladesh and West Indies, and hope South Africa lose to England. The Aussies’ comprehensive defeat to England has hit their net run rate badly (-0.627), so they would likely need to make it through on the basis of points.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have just two points and are out of the race for a semifinal spot after South Africa defeated Bangladesh.

West Indies

The defending champions’ chances of advancing are remote. They have to win their next two games, against Sri Lanka and Australia, by big margins and hope South Africa lose comprehensively to England.

Bangladesh

Winless and unable to make a mark in this edition, the tigers are out of the reckoning.

Group 1 points table.

Group 2:

Pakistan

With eight points, they have qualified for the semifinals. They face Scotland in their last pool game.

New Zealand

The Kiwis will have to win their remaining three games, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland, to be guaranteed of going through.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s two remaining games are against New Zealand and India. If they can pull off wins in both, they will go through.

India

India beat Scotland by eight wickets on Friday and still have a chance of making it to the semi-finals. However, their fate depends on the result of Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Currently, New Zealand are second in the group with six points with a NRR of 1+.277. India and Afghanistan are level on four but Kohli’s men have a better NRR. India have an NRR of +1.619 while Afghanistan are on +1.481.

New Zealand and Afghanistan will face each other in the all-important clash on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. India will play the last game of the Super 12 stage against Namibia on Monday evening in Dubai.

Namibia

They have two points and have to face New Zealand and India. Their prospects of going through are slim.

Scotland

They are winless and play Pakistan, New Zealand and India in their remaining games. Their net run rate is also pretty low.