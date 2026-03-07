India’s T20 World Cup final record: Most appearances, two titles, and a shot at history vs New Zealand

India have won two titles in three T20 World Cup final appearances ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand. (CREDIT: FILE & AP)

India look to become the first side in history to defend their T20 World Cup title when they face a fierce rival in New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Having won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean islands, India are also eyeing to become the first team to lift this blistering trophy at home.

The Men in Blue are the first team to enter the final of a T20 World Cup as a defending champion. This is India’s fourth appearance in the T20 World Cup final, the most by any side. In the previous three finals, India have won twice, while they were handed a loss on one occasion.