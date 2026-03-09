From Tendulkar to MS Dhoni: Tributes pour in as India win T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad

After the Indian cricket team won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup over New Zealand in Ahmedabad, many tributes and congratulations from around the cricketing world began to flood in on Sunday night. Former players, cricket legends, commentators and famous people all took to the social media to congratulate the Indian Men’s cricket team on their incredible performance and their poise under pressure during the final match.

As captain Suryakumar Yadav led India to their third World Cup title, the players received much praise from cricket greats including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for implementing a brave style of cricket and achieving victory through cohesion and hard work.

Tendulkar also congratulated the Men in Blue after their triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, calling them “totally deserving and rightful winners.”

“Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!” Tendulkar wrote on X.

The difference between India’s bowlers and New Zealand’s bowlers today is that India are using the slower, short-pitched balls much more effectively, and varying the lengths better. That becomes important on a ground like this and can play a big role, where the square boundaries… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2026

Former India captain MS Dhoni also congratulated the Indian team after their triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys (Bumrah ke baare mein kuch na likhoon to hi achha hai. Champion bowler),” Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Senior India batter Virat Kohli also congratulated the team after their triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “Champions ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again,” Kohli wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli);

Here are some more reactions from the cricketing world:

Yuvraj Singh wrote on X:

Back-to-back #WorldChampions! Defending a #WorldCup takes character and this team led by @surya_14kumar played with real intent on the biggest stage! 🇮🇳 @IamSanjuSamson @ishankishan51 @OfficialAbhi04 were outstanding in the final. Sanju, across the opportunities showed again… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 8, 2026

Suresh Raina on X:

What a performance from #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳🏆 The boys have been outstanding throughout the tournament and delivered on the biggest stage once again. No disappointment with the bat or the ball — pure team effort and champion mindset. Brilliant knocks from @IamAbhiSharma4,… pic.twitter.com/QfmkTm1oZJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 8, 2026

Harbhajan Singh on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

Rishabh Pant on X:

Goosebumps the moment I saw the boys lift the World Cup just now. What an incredible feeling. Moments like these make you incredibly proud as an Indian and as an athlete. So much hard work, belief and character in this team. Massive congratulations to the boys and the entire… pic.twitter.com/GZFI0kI1zk — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 8, 2026

Sourav Ganguly on X:

Congratulations India for winning the t20 World Cup .. very powerful side ..got better in the bigger games..indian cricket in great place . Women’s champion ,under 19 champion and now the men’s t20 champions @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 8, 2026

Mithali Raj on X:

Congratulations to Team India on lifting their third ICC T20 World Cup. 🇮🇳

A remarkable campaign built on consistency, belief and collective brilliance.

Winning back-to-back titles is never easy, but this team has shown incredible character throughout the tournament. A proud… pic.twitter.com/MH5j4lMChv — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 8, 2026

VVS Laxman on X:

Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the #T20WorldCup️ A fantastic achievement built on belief, character and teamwork throughout the tournament. The way the team handled pressure and delivered in crucial moments was truly special. Victories like this inspire millions… pic.twitter.com/Ay1P8Lgyjt — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan on X:

What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud.

Take a bow. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/X3Tsym3e01 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan on X: