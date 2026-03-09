From Tendulkar to MS Dhoni: Tributes pour in as India win T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad

Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world after the India cricket team lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, with greats like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli praising the team’s fearless brand of cricket and resilience in pressure situations.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readUpdated: Mar 9, 2026 11:08 AM IST
India clinched their third T20 World Cup on Sunday, with several cricket legends leading the tributes on social media. (AP Photo)India clinched their third T20 World Cup on Sunday, with several cricket legends leading the tributes on social media. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

After the Indian cricket team won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup over New Zealand in Ahmedabad, many tributes and congratulations from around the cricketing world began to flood in on Sunday night. Former players, cricket legends, commentators and famous people all took to the social media to congratulate the Indian Men’s cricket team on their incredible performance and their poise under pressure during the final match.

As captain Suryakumar Yadav led India to their third World Cup title, the players received much praise from cricket greats including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for implementing a brave style of cricket and achieving victory through cohesion and hard work.

Tendulkar also congratulated the Men in Blue after their triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, calling them “totally deserving and rightful winners.”

“Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Former India captain MS Dhoni also congratulated the Indian team after their triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys (Bumrah ke baare mein kuch na likhoon to hi achha hai. Champion bowler),” Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Senior India batter Virat Kohli also congratulated the team after their triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “Champions ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again,” Kohli wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli);

Here are some more reactions from the cricketing world:
Yuvraj Singh wrote on X:

Suresh Raina on X:

Harbhajan Singh on Instagram:

Rishabh Pant on X:

Sourav Ganguly on X:

Mithali Raj on X:

VVS Laxman on X:

Shah Rukh Khan on X:

Shikhar Dhawan on X:

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments