Why India’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final venue is not fixed in Mumbai and will depend on Pakistan, again

India’s Super 8 campaign in their bid to become the first side to defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The path to the semi-finals will not be straightforward, with Suryakumar Yadav’s side going up against three other group-stage toppers from the previous round in the round-robin gauntlet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Now, a flawless run will set up India for the first semi-final scheduled to be played in Kolkata three days after their last Super 8 match against West Indies at the same venue on March 4. Except that the conditions aren’t as simple as they may seem, this time.