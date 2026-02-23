T20 World Cup 2026: How India can still reach semifinal after 76-run loss to South Africa in Super 8 match

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
An inspired South Africa decimated India in their opening Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, thrashing Suryakumar Yadav’s side by 76 runs on Sunday in what was a dominant performance by the last edition’s finalist against the defending champions.
India’s net run rate took a significant hit after the annihilation, dropping to -3.800. Meanwhile, South Africa have taken a major step toward making amends and completing their unfinished business of winning the World Cup, having lost the 2024 edition by just seven runs against the same Indian team.
India now find themselves in a spot of bother regarding their semifinal qualification hopes. With the marquee game going away from the Men in Blue’s way, India have their tasks cut out for the next two games against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. India will take on Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten Zimbabwe in Chennai before facing another high-on-confidence side, the West Indies, in Kolkata.
|POS
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|T
|Points
|NRR
|1
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.800
|2
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|3
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|4
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3.800
Firstly, India cannot afford to lose any more games in their campaign if they need to defend their title. Practically, their semifinal chances will collapse if India lose to either Zimbabwe or the West Indies.
ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
This means India need to ensure they win both their Super 8 games, and they also need to take care of their NRR. This requires India to register big wins in order to compensate for the plummet of their NRR after the 76-run loss to South Africa.
Assuming India win both their Super 8 games, it will take the side to four points. The best-case scenario for India would be if South Africa win all three of their Super 8 games, beating West Indies and Zimbabwe. This would take them to the semifinals as the Super 8 Group 1 leaders with six points, and would also pave the way for India, as West Indies and Zimbabwe, in this case, would only end up with two points at best.
If one of the West Indies or Zimbabwe beats South Africa after winning their own game, this will put India, South Africa, and the winner of the West Indies vs. Zimbabwe matchup on four points, and the two teams with the best NRR will qualify for the semis.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.