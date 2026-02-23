T20 World Cup 2026: How India can still reach semifinal after 76-run loss to South Africa in Super 8 match

An inspired South Africa decimated India in their opening Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, thrashing Suryakumar Yadav’s side by 76 runs on Sunday in what was a dominant performance by the last edition’s finalist against the defending champions.

India’s net run rate took a significant hit after the annihilation, dropping to -3.800. Meanwhile, South Africa have taken a major step toward making amends and completing their unfinished business of winning the World Cup, having lost the 2024 edition by just seven runs against the same Indian team.

India now find themselves in a spot of bother regarding their semifinal qualification hopes. With the marquee game going away from the Men in Blue’s way, India have their tasks cut out for the next two games against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. India will take on Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten Zimbabwe in Chennai before facing another high-on-confidence side, the West Indies, in Kolkata.