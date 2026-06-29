Not playing in the V hurt Indian batsmen during Ireland series

An honest assessment of India’s series loss to Ireland, the first in three years, came from their assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Candid and frank, the former Dutch captain said there is disbelief in the camp. But equally important was what he said next.

“That (the conditions) was essentially our undoing. It’s things we spoke about before, but we just didn’t address it well enough out in the middle. I think the big thing was the wind. Again, absolutely no excuses, but when presented with a different challenge we have to find solutions of playing in a different manner, in a better manner,” Ten Doeschate said after the series loss that came just three months after India won their second successive T20 World Cup.

Over two days in Belfast, where they failed to chase 183 and 155, the batsmen’s performance before the England series begins Wednesday is worrisome. This batting group has been together for a while. Before landing in Ireland, they played all their cricket in India, with their last away trip being in November in Australia. At home, they have been playing mostly on flat beds right through this period, which included the T20 World Cup and the IPL.

In Belfast, the conditions were different with seam movement for the fast bowlers. It meant, adjustments had to be made. Indian batsmen have provided an exhibition of six hitting over the last six months, but when there is help for the bowlers, it becomes a different ball game.

Take the dismissal of Sanju Samson. Despite seam movement on offer, instead of taking guard outside the crease – which is common in UK conditions to negate the swing – he chose to stay deep like he has done all season. Off the first delivery, he was trapped in front. Abhishek Sharma tried to break the shackles, but when the white-ball moves, there is a strong chance it finds the edge.

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Batsmen have to identify where they ought to score depending on the conditions. In both the matches, Ireland’s batting group did something that India didn’t. They scored predominantly in the V. It is the pocket where runs come in UK.

“That (not getting hit down the ground) was the central focus of our discussion, particularly for the second game. I thought Ireland did that very well with the ball. They never let us hit straight. In two matches, I think we hit two straight sixes. They were both off the spinner. They just did the basics really well and we couldn’t combat that. I don’t think there was one ball pitched up from the seamers and their spinners, and again it was reflected in the economy rates. We need to learn from that. We need to adapt quicker,” Ten Doeschate reflected.

For a team that won the T20 World Cup with its six-hitting capability, their first six came in the 18th over on Sunday. In this series they hit only 8 sixes to Ireland’s 15. It is again a reflection of how this batting unit, if not presented with tailor-made conditions, doesn’t always adjust their game accordingly.

Different tempo