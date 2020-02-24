India succumb to swing to lose first Test since 2018, narrowly escape innings defeat

Rishabh Pant tried to counterattack with India under pressure on Day 4. (Twitter/BCCI) Rishabh Pant tried to counterattack with India under pressure on Day 4. (Twitter/BCCI)

India’s resistance in Wellington was brought to a very early end on Day 4, as New Zealand won the 1st Test by 10 wickets. India were bowled out for 191 in the second innings, managing to take a lead of only 8 runs. This was chased down by the Kiwi openers in 2 overs as the match was wrapped up by Lunch.

In the second innings, Tim Southee had figures of 5/61 and Trent Boult had figures of 4/39.

The 10-wicket loss was 🇮🇳’s first defeat in the ICC World Test Championship 🏆 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FletOSBASs — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2020

Resuming their innings with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari at 144/4 on Day 4, India needed their middle and lower orders to stick on for the first session to get back in the match, but such hopes were considerably dented when Rahane (29) edged Trent Boult to the keeper in the third over of the day.

With Tim Southee and Boult managing to produce movement with the old ball, Hanuma Vihari (15) was bowled in the next over as India’s crisis deepened. When Ravichandran Ashwin was also picked up by Southee, it looked as if an innings defeat could be on the cards.

Rishabh Pant then tried to play some counter attacking cricket and some quick runs put up by him and Ishant Sharma took India close to New Zealand’s score. India regained the lead around the hour-mark.

As play resumed after the drinks break after one hour of play, India’s remaining resistance was routed in no time. Ishant fell lbw to Colin de Grandhomme and Pant (25) lost his wicket in going at one aggressive shot too many.

New Zealand, needing 9 runs to win, knocked off the target within 2 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Tim Southee was named the Man of the Match.

The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from Saturday.

