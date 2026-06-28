India stunned by Ireland for 2nd game in row to lose series 2-0

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Two days after a chastening 34-run defeat to Ireland in the first T20I, the Indian team lost once again at Belfast, this time by just one run. The Indian team are the reigning T20 World Champions. This was their first T20I series defeat in three years. It was also their first series loss in 11 bilateral series since losing to West Indies in 2023. After suffering a 2-0 series sweep, they will take on England from next week.
In a rain interrupted game at Belfast, Ireland managed to score 154/8 while batting first, thanks to Harry Tector, who scored 53 while Ben Calitz chipped in with 37. In fact the partnership between Tector and Calitz was worth 65 off 44. Ireland were initially in trouble at 21 for 2 in the third over of their innings but managed to make it to 113 for 4 in the 15th over.
For the second game in a row, the Indian team opted to keep 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the bench. Captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Gautam Gambhir did hand two debuts, but they were to all-rounder Suryansh Shedge and pacer Prince Yadav. There will be questions asked about that decision because once again India’s opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma could no fire. Samson was dismissed for a first ball duck once again by Jai Moondra, while Sharma too was sent back for a duck by the same bowler. Moondra then picked off India skipper Shreyas Iyer.
Moondra was named the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series.
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At the end, there was plenty of drama. India needed 34 runs from the final two overs with two wickets in hand, when Harshit Rana hit a six and a four off consecutive balls to reduce the target to 14 runs off the final six balls. Rana hit one more boundary in the final over to reduce the target to eight runs off the final two balls. While he departed off the penultimate ball, Prince Yadav slogged the final ball of India’s innings for a six, which was not enough as India lost by a solitary run.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.