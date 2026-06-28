India stunned by Ireland for 2nd game in row to lose series 2-0

Two days after a chastening 34-run defeat to Ireland in the first T20I, the Indian team lost once again at Belfast, this time by just one run. The Indian team are the reigning T20 World Champions. This was their first T20I series defeat in three years. It was also their first series loss in 11 bilateral series since losing to West Indies in 2023. After suffering a 2-0 series sweep, they will take on England from next week.

In a rain interrupted game at Belfast, Ireland managed to score 154/8 while batting first, thanks to Harry Tector, who scored 53 while Ben Calitz chipped in with 37. In fact the partnership between Tector and Calitz was worth 65 off 44. Ireland were initially in trouble at 21 for 2 in the third over of their innings but managed to make it to 113 for 4 in the 15th over.