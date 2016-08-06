India vs West Indies: India stare at ‘drawing’ board

West Indies’ Roston Chase, playing only his second Test, proved to be one of the thorns in India’s flesh. (Source: AP) West Indies’ Roston Chase, playing only his second Test, proved to be one of the thorns in India’s flesh. (Source: AP)

The quaint town of Gros Islet is as distant in essence from Kingston as it could get. If Kingston was a bustling metropolis that parties deep into the night, Gros Islet is sleepy old town and apart from the touristy bays and the pristine coastline, the town trudges along in a quiet pace, its placid beaches breathing peace. It’s ideal setting for a blissful reverie, to switch off and shed the baggages of the outer world. It offers the perfect setting for Virat Kohli and his men to recoup from the Kingston setback. It’s not a setback in the strictest sense, but given the one-upmanship that India boasted in the build-up to the series and which they reinforced in Antigua, it indeed was a setback.

As much as the dramatic draw has suddenly enlivened the series that was trundling out to be an imbalanced contest, inclining us to think the futility of a long drawn out four-Test series itself, it was a timely reminder that Kohli’s men are still in a study a process.

No matter how vociferously Kohli asserts that they can’t any longer excuse themselves of the learning-curve platitude, it’s a blatant reality that they are still traipsing through a phase wherein they are bound for occasional stutters and slip-ups.

In his press conference after the match, coach Anil Kumble put on a defiant and dignified face, duly lavishing praise on Roston Chase. He was at times even a bit philosophical too. “If everything happened just how we thought it would, life would be very easy,” he remarked.

But in sport, great teams do manage to make things happen as they want to, they write their own scripts, especially for a side that had dominated all but the last day of the match. It was just a couple of sessions that changed the course of the match, and sport showed how it can be a leveller — a perfect win followed by an inconceivable draw. A draw which is morally as shattering as a defeat.

It had faint echoes of the Galle Test, not in terms of the result but in the sheer ridiculousness of how India contrived to lose a match on which they had a vice-like grip. In Galle, they were undone as much as by the freakish brilliance of Dinesh Chandimal as by an utter lack of misfortune. Here, they were stymied by an unprecedented fight back from the least expected quarters, from a bunch of rookies. It shocked India, may not to be extent of Chandimal, but it must have detected a few tremors in their minds.

On both instances, Indian comprehensively had their respective opponents on the precipice of defeat. They comfortably stifled the opponents until before when the latter riposted, they stood reaction-less. And panicked. To draw a footballing analogy, it’s like the underdog scoring a goal in extra time and then suddenly the favourites are panic-stricken, even a little less assured. Suddenly the tempo shifts and you are unsure how to respond. And they end up losing or drawing a contest they were coasting along for most of the match. It was also a fair reflection of where the team is now-that there are still imperfections to be polished, though the imperfections are not too drastic or irreparable.

As if often the case when a team fails to blow up the opposition on the last day, bowlers are held accountable, though the strip by the fifth day had little succour for the bowlers. It had considerably slowed down to the extent of lethargy, which meant even when there is uneven bounce, the slowness of the surface gave batsmen enough times to react. It was here someone with the pace of Umesh Yadav would have been deadly. But instead of pitching the ball fuller, like the industrious Mohammad Shami, he banged it in shot, which on a slow pitch was fully wasted. Likewise, Mishra, after bowling so beautifully without any luck, became suddenly bland. He seemed perceptibly frustrated and restless at not getting the wickets.

Better adaptability

Kumble admitted his bowlers erred in the last two sessions of the final day and could have been more patient, but he staunchly defended them. “It was quite difficult to get the purchase that we were getting earlier and the conditions were different as well. The pitch was slower and the ball was getting older. So in that sense, we could have probably adapted better, but having said that the West Indian batsmen really applied themselves, so it was quite hard for our bowlers and this was certainly a learning. I’m sure next opportunity, whenever that is, the bowlers will be probably come up with a different approach, in terms of the challenge,” he said.

They can seek wherewithal from how they bounced back after the shuddering defeat in Galle, comprehensively winning the next two Tests in Colombo. That it was almost the same team than sparked the turnaround would lift their morale. At the same time, they can look back at Alastair Cook’s trenchant hundred for a losing cause in Motera and fear how an innings, though not fruitful, could shift the momentum of a series.

How they recover from this setback will be a portent to how much mettle they have to be a champion side.

