‘He is India’s match-winner’: Former keeper picks India’s key player for SL series

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta picked Rishabh Pant as the most important player for the visitors in the Sri Lanka Test series. (CREIMAS)

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s Test stature has taken a hit in recent months after the 28-year-old lost his vice-captaincy role ahead of the one-off match against Afghanistan in June.

Pant’s batting had come under scrutiny after he had taken over as captain in a crucial second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, where India suffered their heaviest defeat by 408 runs last November.

While India’s spin batting deficiencies have been exposed over the last two home seasons, former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta believes that Pant will be the most important batter during the forthcoming two-match series in Sri Lanka.

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